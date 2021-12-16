Billie Eilish Helped Design New Nike Air Force 1s

Billie Eilish is giving Nike Air Force 1 High a new look.
The new shoe will reportedly come in a “Mushroom” colorway, which is equipped with five Velcro straps that adds a layer of design and offers maximum security. Although Eilish didn’t change the core-DNA of the footwear, they still feel like the perfect medium of both Nike and Billie.
She added lace dubraes and packaging, and there is a customized message under the sockliner that reads, “It’s hard to stop it once it starts.”