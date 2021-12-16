      Weather Alert

Billie Eilish Helped Design New Nike Air Force 1s

Dec 16, 2021 @ 10:27am
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Billie Eilish performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One>> at The Forum on December 06, 2019 in Inglewood, California. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Billie Eilish is giving Nike Air Force 1 High a new look.

The new shoe will reportedly come in a “Mushroom” colorway, which is equipped with five Velcro straps that adds a layer of design and offers maximum security. Although Eilish didn’t change the core-DNA of the footwear, they still feel like the perfect medium of both Nike and Billie.

 

She added lace dubraes and packaging, and there is a customized message under the sockliner that reads, “It’s hard to stop it once it starts.”

