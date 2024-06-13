99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billie Eilish Has Never Been Dumped

June 13, 2024 5:43PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Billie Eilish speaks onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

In a new issue of Interview Magazine, Lana Del Rey had the opportunity to interview Billie Eilish. This was a reunion after the two of them just performed together at Coachella during Lana’s set.

They got into Billie’s feelings about power and control and it led to her relationships.

I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love. I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep. I’m not going to get too in detail, because I’m going to be rude, but I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up.

