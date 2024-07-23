99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billie Eilish Has A Weird Opinion About Bucket Hats

July 23, 2024 2:07PM EDT
There’s a lot to learn about Billie Eilish in her recent windy rooftop interview with BBC1 Radio. When playing “Unpopular Opinion,” Billie notes that the word “moist” doesn’t bother her, she loves a hot bath, and while she loves babies in person, she doesn’t care for photos of them.

One surprising unpopular opinion that Billie is kind of on board with is that “bucket hats look really stupid.” Despite wearing a lot of them in the past and liking them herself, she thinks,

They can be cute. They are a little stupid, but I like ’em also.

Throwback to this GRAMMY look from Billie wearing a bucket hat and *owning* it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

