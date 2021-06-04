Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi To Perform At Amazon’s Prime Day Concert

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day this month with a Prime Day Show. It’s a three-part musical special airing on Prime Video featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi.
#PrimeDayShow drops June 17th with @billieeilish, @HERMusicx and @KidCudi. Presented by @amazonmusic, watch it on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/TXrLDD8ZVR
— Amazon (@amazon) June 4, 2021
It will be available for all Amazon members to stream on June 17. While you only need an Amazon account to watch the Prime Day Show, signing up for Amazon Prime gives customers free two-day delivery on countless items, plus deals for Prime Day on June 21 and 22. Sign up for Amazon Prime here. Amazon is also currently offering a 30-day free trial here. Get it now and use it to save big on Amazon Prime Day later this month.
