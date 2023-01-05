Billie Eilish Felt Like Her Body Was Gaslighting Her

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Billie Eilish, wearing Gucci, speaks onstage at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)

Before she was making music, Billie Eilish was dancing to it.

In a new interview with Vogue, she revealed,

I got injured right after we made ‘Ocean Eyes, so music kind of replaced dancing,

Her mother who was also there described that Billie’s hypermobility, or extended range of movement, means that “certain kinds of massage or chiropractors could actually hurt her.”

Billie added that she felt like her body was gaslighting her for years, but she’s coming to terms with it.

All of this was just a portion of her interview experience with Vogue. She wanted to use this opportunity to highlight climate activists and her own “climate anxiety.” Here’s a look at the video: