Billie Eilish Feels Most Powerful When…

She feels masculine.

That’s when Billie Eilish feels most powerful according to Yahoo! News.

“I like to feel more masculine than feminine, it just makes me feel better,” she affirmed.

Billie goes to say she likes a balance between looking and feeling feminine versus masculine, but she for sure has range when it comes to her style.

Like, she knows how to rock baggy clothes.

And she can rock a corset on the cover of a magazine, too.