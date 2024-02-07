Billie Eilish Expected 2023 To Be An “Off Year” Despite Massive Successes

Source: YouTube

Billie Eilish didn’t put out an album in the year 2023, but she did release “What Was I Made For?” for the Barbie soundtrack and that led to a Critic’s Choice nomination, a Golden Globe win, a GRAMMY win, and a Oscar nomination (and maybe a win — those haven’t happened yet)!

During a post GRAMMY interview with her brother Finneas for People Magazine, Billie mentioned this:

This was supposed to be an off year. Didn’t put an album out, didn’t do anything. We really made one song and we were like, ‘Here you go.’

Let’s not forget, Billie was also honored in 2023 as one of Variety’s Changemakers for its Power of Women event where she she gave a very emo yet humble speech.

She was hinting at new music late last year on Jimmy Fallon, so stay tuned for what she might not even deem an “off year!” 😉