Billie Eilish Drops James Bond Easter Egg In “No Time To Die” Theme Song

Billie Eilish says there is a little hidden nugget for James Bond fans in her theme song for No Time To Die. Now it’s been out there since early 2020, but she’s urging you to listen again for the Easter egg you might have missed.
“You can’t do a Bond song without it sounding like a Bond song,” she said in the Bond film’s official podcast. “If you listen closely, you can hear [the classic Bond opening sting] in the second verse. “It’s very subtle and it’s very echoed. We decided to do that though,” .
BTW…Daniel Craig’s farewell speech to the character has us in our feels!
Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping #NoTimeToDie
End of an era 🍸pic.twitter.com/45obvVsuo1
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 17, 2021
Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping #NoTimeToDie
End of an era 🍸pic.twitter.com/45obvVsuo1
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 17, 2021