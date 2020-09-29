Billie Eilish Documentary Coming In February
Apple has set the release date for its highly-anticipated Billie Eilish documentary. The film, titled Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February of 2021.
Even before the pandemic broke out, Billie Eilish has had a gigantic 2020. Her debut album won Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s Grammys in January. She then performed a cover of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” for the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars in February. And she finally dropped the title track for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, even though the release of that film has been delayed until November.
Watch the entire thing for a shot of a toddler-sized Billie!! OMG!!