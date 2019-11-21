Billie Eilish Breaks Record With Grammy Nominations
INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Billie Eilish performs at Outdoor Theatre during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
The Grammy nominations were announced on Wednesday and Billie Eilish has six of them.
She has become the youngest person ever to be nominated in the big four categories in the same year.
At 17-years-old, Eilish scored Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.
If she wins any awards, Eilish will not be the youngest solo artist to get a Grammy. LeAnn Rimes and Luis Miguel won solo Grammys at the age of 14.