Billie Eilish Breaks Down The Music Video That Only Took Two Takes

October 3, 2023 3:13PM EDT
Source: YouTube

How cool would it be to see your old, iconic outfits from the start of your career made into smaller, Barbie-sized versions? Maybe you noticed those pieces in Billie Eilish video for “What Was I Made For?”

Billie did a breakdown of her video for the Barbie soundtrack song with Allure where she talks about creating the perfect wig for the video, how they landed on her wearing yellow for the shoot, and the way it only took two takes to get the final product.

 

More about:
barbie movie
Billie Eilish
music video
What Was I Made For

