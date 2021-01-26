      Weather Alert

Billie Eilish Answer Super Personal Questions with Vanity Fair

Jan 26, 2021 @ 6:41am

Billie Eilish is on the cover of Vanity Fair. Her documentary comes out from a month today. So naturally, she joined Vanity Fair for a super personal interview.

We love her.

TAGS
Billie Eilish Documentary Vanity Fair
POPULAR POSTS
Missed Connections: Porch Pirate and The Taylors
Cereal Wants To Be Your New Favorite Snack
Jason Derulo; Adam Levine "Lifestyle"
You Laugh You Lose: Bored Parents
Sabrina Carpenter "Skin"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE