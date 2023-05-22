Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Broken Up
May 22, 2023 10:39AM EDT
Billie Eilish was so stoked to be dating Jesse Rutherford of The Neighborhood back in the fall of 2022. Maybe you remember her annual Vanity Fair interview where she sings his praises and gives herself applause for the “get.” Go to 15:23 in this video:
We’re not sure what happened, but Independent reports that it was an amicable split.
It’s not totally clear when the breakup happened, but just five weeks ago from this post, she Instagrammed this picture of him holding her thigh:
