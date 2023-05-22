Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Have Broken Up

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Billie Eilish speaks onstage during Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2023 Artist Showcase, Presented By Merz Aesthestics’ Xperience+ and Coke Studio” at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

Billie Eilish was so stoked to be dating Jesse Rutherford of The Neighborhood back in the fall of 2022. Maybe you remember her annual Vanity Fair interview where she sings his praises and gives herself applause for the “get.” Go to 15:23 in this video:

We’re not sure what happened, but Independent reports that it was an amicable split.

It’s not totally clear when the breakup happened, but just five weeks ago from this post, she Instagrammed this picture of him holding her thigh: