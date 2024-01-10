99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billie Eilish And Her Brother On Working On Writing A Musical

January 10, 2024 6:46AM EST
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have several Grammys and now an Oscar, which now leaves an Emmy and Tony to complete their EGOT collection. They were asked in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview if they would ever have interest in writing an original musical movie or play. “For sure, yeah,” Finneas said, as Eilish added: “Yes, Finneas has really, really good ideas for musicals already, and I’m so excited to see where they go. I’m very excited.”

 

Finneas later said, “I really do want to write a musical.” Eilish said she “would love to direct a movie someday.” To see what they are like working together, Vanity Fair took you in the studio to show their collaborative process when writing their Oscar-winning song, “What Was I Made For”.

