Billie Eilish And Her Brother On Working On Writing A Musical

Source: YouTube

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have several Grammys and now an Oscar, which now leaves an Emmy and Tony to complete their EGOT collection. They were asked in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview if they would ever have interest in writing an original musical movie or play. “For sure, yeah,” Finneas said, as Eilish added: “Yes, Finneas has really, really good ideas for musicals already, and I’m so excited to see where they go. I’m very excited.”

Billie & @finneas talk about being interested in possibly writing a musical for either the stage or the screen in a new podcast episode with @AwardsChatter! 👀🤍 pic.twitter.com/ex8KYvmSfs — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) January 9, 2024

Finneas later said, “I really do want to write a musical.” Eilish said she “would love to direct a movie someday.” To see what they are like working together, Vanity Fair took you in the studio to show their collaborative process when writing their Oscar-winning song, “What Was I Made For”.