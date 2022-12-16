Billboard Releases Top Ten Pop Stars Of 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Every year, the folks at Billboard compile a list of the Greatest Pop Stars of that given year.

It looks like this in 2022:

Bad Bunny Harry Styles Taylor Swift Beyoncé Drake Lizzo Doja Cat Jack Harlow Nicki Minaj Future

