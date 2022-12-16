99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billboard Releases Top Ten Pop Stars Of 2022

December 16, 2022 1:35PM EST
Billboard Releases Top Ten Pop Stars Of 2022
Every year, the folks at Billboard compile a list of the Greatest Pop Stars of that given year.

It looks like this in 2022:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Harry Styles
  3. Taylor Swift
  4. Beyoncé
  5. Drake
  6. Lizzo
  7. Doja Cat
  8. Jack Harlow
  9. Nicki Minaj
  10. Future

Peep their Greatest Comeback Artist of 2022 here!

