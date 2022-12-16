Billboard Releases Top Ten Pop Stars Of 2022
December 16, 2022 1:35PM EST
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Every year, the folks at Billboard compile a list of the Greatest Pop Stars of that given year.
It looks like this in 2022:
- Bad Bunny
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Lizzo
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Nicki Minaj
- Future
More about: