Billboard Names Their Top Pop Stars Of 2023

December 17, 2023 10:39AM EST
GLENDALE, AZ – MAY 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage during opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

Billboard Names Their Top Pop Stars Of 2023, With Taylor Swift At The Top

Billboard has unveiled its 2023 Top Pop Stars list. After a strong year, Taylor Swift was awarded pop star of the year surprise to nobody.  Taylor Swift rules music, football, and even cars.

Others shaping music culture include:

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. SZA
  3. Beyoncé
  4. Ice Spice
  5. Morgan Wallen
  6. Karol G
  7. Olivia Rodrigo
  8. Bad Bunny
  9. Doja Cat
  10. Drake

Who do you think had a breakout year?

