Billboard Names Their Top Pop Stars Of 2023, With Taylor Swift At The Top

Billboard has unveiled its 2023 Top Pop Stars list. After a strong year, Taylor Swift was awarded pop star of the year surprise to nobody. Taylor Swift rules music, football, and even cars.

Others shaping music culture include:

Taylor Swift SZA Beyoncé Ice Spice Morgan Wallen Karol G Olivia Rodrigo Bad Bunny Doja Cat Drake

Who do you think had a breakout year?