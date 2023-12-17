Billboard Names Their Top Pop Stars Of 2023
December 17, 2023 10:39AM EST
Billboard Names Their Top Pop Stars Of 2023, With Taylor Swift At The Top
Billboard has unveiled its 2023 Top Pop Stars list. After a strong year, Taylor Swift was awarded pop star of the year surprise to nobody. Taylor Swift rules music, football, and even cars.
Others shaping music culture include:
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Beyoncé
- Ice Spice
- Morgan Wallen
- Karol G
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Bad Bunny
- Doja Cat
- Drake
Who do you think had a breakout year?
