Big Winners At The 2021 Academy Awards
The 2021 Academy Awards were handed out Sunday night at both Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Oscars’ usual home, the nearby Dolby Theater.
Many of the nominated films were little-seen by wide audiences due to the pandemic, and TV ratings are expected to be some of the worst in modern history, BUT there were still some bright spots in the evening.
Director Chloé Zhao became the first woman of Asian heritage — and only the second woman ever — to win Best Director for her drama, Nomadland — which was also award Best Picture and Best Actress for star Frances McDormand (her third Oscar in the category.)
Anthony Hopkins became the oldest Best Actor winner at 83 for The Father, which many expected to go posthumously to Chadwick Boseman.
Iconic songwriter, Diane Warren, lost out on her 12th Oscar nomination…the most nominations without a win. Her song was featured in the Italian film, La Vita Davanti a Se, or The Life Ahead. (H.E.R. won for “Fight For You,” featured in Judas and the Black Messiah.)
Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress for Minari.
True highlights were few and far between, but Tyler Perry won the night when he called on Americans to MEET IN THE MIDDLE while accepting the Humanitarian Award.
Daniel Kaluuya took home the 2021 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor — and gave quite the acceptance speech.
Finally Glenn Close provided some humor by shaking her booty to “Da Butt”. It was during a bit where Lil Rel Howery was quizzing people about Oscar-nominated songs.