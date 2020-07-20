      Breaking News
Big Sean Shares Emotional Tribute To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera

Big Sean, who ended his engagement to Naya in 2014, has broken his silence about the Naya’s death, who accidentally drowned while swimming at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son.

In a tribute post he said, “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person.”

Big Sean also admitted that he was still coming to terms with the loss of Rivera. He said, “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family.”

