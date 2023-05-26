Big Movies Out Memorial Day Weekend

Source: YouTube

Here are the new movies out Memorial Day Weekend!

The Little Mermaid – The live-action remake of the 1989 animated classic stars Halle Bailey from Chloe x Halle as Ariel, and is directed by “Chicago” director Rob Marshall. He also did the Disney movies “Into the Woods” and “Mary Poppins Returns”. Melissa McCarthy is Ursula, British actor Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric, Javier Bardem is King Triton, Daveed Diggs from “Hamilton” is Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay from “Luca” is Flounder, and Awkwafina is Ariel’s bird friend Scuttle. Now, it probably won’t surprise anyone to know that Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel, has a brief cameo in the remake.

About My Father – Comic Sebastian Maniscalco plays himself in a comedy loosely based on his life, with Robert De Niro as his traditional Italian immigrant dad. When Sebastian wants to propose to his girlfriend, his dad insists on joining them for a weekend with her rich, eccentric parents for a chaotic clash of cultures. The rest of the cast includes Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall and David Rasche.

Kandahar – Gerard Butler is a CIA operative trying to escape Iran with his translator after his cover is blown. And they only have 30 hours to cross 400 miles of hostile territory to reach an extraction point in Afghanistan before they’re captured.

The Machine – An action comedy starring Bert Kreischer as “The Machine”, a fictionalized version of himself inspired by his 2016 stand-up routine. Mark Hamill plays his dad. They’re both kidnapped and taken to Russia, so Bert can atone for the crimes he committed 23 years ago while he was drunk.

PROFANITY WARNING: The trailer is uncensored.

