“Big Brother 22” Will Happen Despite Coronavirus

Jul 6, 2020 @ 10:14am

SOMETHING NOT CANCELED! Season 22 of Big Brother will go on as scheduled.

Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, the reality show is built for it since all of the participants will be in isolation with each other inside the Big Brother house. An all-star cast of past contestants will participate. They are expected to fly to Los Angeles, get tested for COVID-19, and quarantine for 2 weeks before the show begins filming.

TMZ reports that the current timetable is for Big Brother to get things going later this month.

