Big Bounce America In Town This Weekend

Jun 24, 2022 @ 6:39am

Picture: WAVE3

The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is in town for the first time ever THIS WEEKEND.  What is it?  A super fun family friendly inflatable CITY setting up shop at Tom Sawyer Park today through Sunday, June 26.

Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House measuring in at 16,000 sq. ft., the release said. INSIDE THE BOUNCE HOUSE are slides, ball pits, climbing towers and more!

There’s also the newly added Sports Slam, a customized sports arena with goals, nets, hoops among other features.  And don’t miss the 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE,

How fun does that sound???

