Big-Boobied Squirrel, We Have One Question…

Big boobied squirrel,

You were spotted at a zoo in Japan. You have been receiving love on social media. We have one question.

Do you have tender nipples? Here at 99.7 DJX on the Ben Davis and Kelly K Morning Show, a hot topic on our show is talking about Ben’s tender nipples. Quite honestly, your breast size is impressive and larger than Ben’s! We hope you reproduce more squirrels with your big-boobied genes LOL!

The zoo is called Inokashira Park and it is famous for its squirrel garden. The squirrel is also the mascot!!!