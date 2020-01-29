Big 4 Bridge and Louisville City FC Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Louisville came together Tuesday night to also pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all those lives lost on the horrific helicopter crash this past weekend.
Big Four Bridge lit up in purple and gold in honor of the five-time NBA champion’s run on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Louisville City FC displayed pictures of Kobe and Gianna along with the message “Rest in Peace Kobe and Gianna” on their video board to viewers outside the stadium.