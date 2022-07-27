      Weather Alert

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Leak – Album Hits Shelves Early!

Jul 27, 2022 @ 1:02pm

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Leak!

This is precisely why Beyoncé just pops up with an album and doesn’t give fans advanced notice. Her latest album, Renaissance, due out on Friday has leaked two days early. Many are surprised by the leak as Beyoncé keeps a very tight circle. She has not announced an album release date since before 2013. It appears the album was released in Europe early and made its way here via internet uploads.

 

“Renaissance” tracklist:

  • I’m That Girl
  • Cozy
  • Alien Superstar
  • Cuff It
  • Energy
  • Break My Soul
  • Church Girl
  • Plastic Off the Sofa
  • Virgo’s Groove
  • Move
  • Heated
  • Thique
  • All Up in Your Mind
  • America Has a Problem
  • Pure/Honey
  • Summer Renaissance

After this, do you think Beyoncé will ever announce an album release again or will she go back to her famous ‘surprise’ albums?

