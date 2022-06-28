      Weather Alert

Beyoncé’s New Hit Is A Great Resignation Anthem

Jun 28, 2022 @ 7:00am
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Beyoncé’s New Hit Is A Great Resignation Anthem.

With Big Freedia’s help, Beyoncé distills 25 months of workplace dissatisfaction, pandemic restlessness, and unionization into 4 minutes and 38 seconds of danceable protest with her new song, “Break My Soul.” Within 24 hours of the song’s release, searches for “how to resign” and “great resignation” jumped 350% and 1,550%, respectively, in the U.S.

The song talks about quitting your job, finding a “new foundation” and a “new vibration,” it definitely is the theme song for the Great Resignation, as many people find working in an office to be unfulfilling and expensive.

Commuting costs are rising as the price of gas increases, in-office lunch is higher, and the work-life balance is very unbalanced.  Beyoncé’s song isn’t saying anything the Department of Labor hasn’t noticed.  According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, quits and separations have increased at a record rate over the past 20 years.

Did you quit your job or contemplate quitting your job after hearing Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul?”

