Beyonce’s Makeup Artist Is Launching a New Beauty Line

Will this make me look like Beyonce?

Sir John is known for making Beyonce look flawless and now you can get some of his magic for your own beauty routine. Sir John took to Instagram to announce the launch of his new beauty line.

“So many awesome memories working with W.BEAUTY. From delivering masterclasses across South Africa together, to now launching my own signature product range with a brand that shares my values and passion for celebrating beauty…I’m proud of the work we’ve done,” Sir John captioned a teaser video for the line.

The line is expected to hit Woolworth exclusively in April, John has been staying busy not only keeping Beyonce beautiful but also as the judge on American Beauty Star and as the global brand ambassador of Alleven London.