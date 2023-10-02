Beyonce’ To Release Renaissance Tour Concert Movie

Source: YouTube

Beyonce’ is taking a cue from Taylor Swift (whose Eras Tour concert film hits theaters in two weeks) and releasing a Renaissance Tour concert movie.

Bey is set to announce a deal with AMC to bypass the major Hollywood studios and release her concert film directly to movie theaters. It will include footage from the tour’s live shows, never-before-seen videos from the Renaissance visual album, and documentary elements about making the record and tour.

Word is it will hit theaters December 1st and analysts believe it could bring in $500 million. Taylor also bypassed the major studios and will open worldwide in over 100 countries on October 13th.