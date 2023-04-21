Beyonce To Donate $2 Million Along Tour Stops To Students And Small Businesses

Taking a cue from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé’s charity foundation, BeyGood, will be spreading $2 million out to communities during her Renaissance World Tour. Half of the donation will go to entrepreneurs they will find at luncheons held in each city the day before the concert. At the luncheons, entrepreneurs will have the chance to win a grant from the $100,000 allocated for each networking event. They will mainly be looking for organizations that support or serve marginalized and under-resourced communities.

The other million dollars goes to students through the Renaissance Scholarship Fund. That will be split into $100,000 going to 10 colleges and universities across the country. Those institutions will pick the student recipients. She’s also setting aside 100 tickets in each city across the U.S. to be given to local community initiatives.