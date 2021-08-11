Beyonce Talks New Music

After 5 years without a solo project, Beyoncé is almost ready to drop her highly-anticipated next album. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”
Beyoncé said the process took so long because she’s very particular about details. For example, “it takes a year” for her to “personally searcah through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare,” or that “one chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies” until she finds the perfect fit. “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio,” “After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was 9 years old. Yes, the music is coming!”
