Beyoncé Takes A Dig At GRAMMYs In New “Cowboy Carter” Album

March 29, 2024 1:34PM EDT
We can’t shut up about Beyoncé’s new “Cowboy Carter” album and we don’t want to. Mrs. Carter released Act II of the Renaissance album Friday, March 29 with an impressive 27 tracks.

 

  1. Ameriican Requiem
  2. Blackbiird (ft. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts)
  3. 16 Carriages
  4. Protector (ft. Rumi Carter)
  5. My Rose
  6. Smoke Hour ★ Willie Nelson (ft. Willie Nelson)
  7. Texas Hold ’Em
  8. Bodyguard
  9. Dolly P
  10. Jolene
  11. Daughter
  12. Spaghettii (ft. Linda Martell, Shaboozey)
  13. Alliigator Tears
  14. Smoke Hour II (ft. Willie Nelson)
  15. Just for Fun (ft. Willie Jones)
  16. II Most Wanted (ft. Miley Cyrus)
  17. Levii’s Jeans (ft. Post Malone)
  18. Flamenco
  19. The Linda Martell Show (ft. Linda Martell)
  20. Ya Ya
  21. Oh Louisiana
  22. Desert Eagle
  23. Riiverdance
  24. II Hands II Heaven
  25. Tyrant
  26. Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’ (ft. Shaboozey)
  27. Amen

In the song, “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” with Shaboozey and produced by Pharrell according to Genius, her lyrics are as follows:

A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (That’s cool)
I ain’t stuntin’ ’bout them
Take that shit on the chin
Come back and f*** up the pen (Yeah)

This dig at the Academy comes after Beyoncé has become the winningest artist in Grammys history, but has yet to win Album of the Year. Despite her success as the first black woman with a number one country hit, she said she was motivated to make a country album because she didn’t feel welcomed by the country genre in the past.

 

