Beyoncé Takes A Dig At GRAMMYs In New “Cowboy Carter” Album

Source: YouTube

We can’t shut up about Beyoncé’s new “Cowboy Carter” album and we don’t want to. Mrs. Carter released Act II of the Renaissance album Friday, March 29 with an impressive 27 tracks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Ameriican Requiem Blackbiird (ft. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts) 16 Carriages Protector (ft. Rumi Carter) My Rose Smoke Hour ★ Willie Nelson (ft. Willie Nelson) Texas Hold ’Em Bodyguard Dolly P Jolene Daughter Spaghettii (ft. Linda Martell, Shaboozey) Alliigator Tears Smoke Hour II (ft. Willie Nelson) Just for Fun (ft. Willie Jones) II Most Wanted (ft. Miley Cyrus) Levii’s Jeans (ft. Post Malone) Flamenco The Linda Martell Show (ft. Linda Martell) Ya Ya Oh Louisiana Desert Eagle Riiverdance II Hands II Heaven Tyrant Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin’ (ft. Shaboozey) Amen

In the song, “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” with Shaboozey and produced by Pharrell according to Genius, her lyrics are as follows:

A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (That’s cool)

I ain’t stuntin’ ’bout them

Take that shit on the chin

Come back and f*** up the pen (Yeah)

This dig at the Academy comes after Beyoncé has become the winningest artist in Grammys history, but has yet to win Album of the Year. Despite her success as the first black woman with a number one country hit, she said she was motivated to make a country album because she didn’t feel welcomed by the country genre in the past.