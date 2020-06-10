Beyonce Signing $100 Million Dollar Deal with Disney
Make room in the bank vault, Beyonce is about to sign a $100 million deal with Disney. The deal will cover three Disney projects, one being the soundtrack to Black Panther 2 that’s scheduled to be released next year.
According to a source, Disney is also trying to get Beyonce to be the voice of some upcoming documentaries that are to air on Disney Plus. Beyonce hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, but the final details are being done and her signature is just a technicality.