Beyonce` Releases Track List For “Renaissance”

Jul 21, 2022 @ 9:15am

Beyoncé shared the 16-song tracklist along with a countdown clock for the upcoming album Renaissance on her Instagram Story. The new album includes songs called “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Thique” & more.

