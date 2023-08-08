Beyonce Pays To Keep DC Metro Stations Open After Weather Delay

Source: YouTube

Beyoncé paid $100,000 to keep the Washington, D.C. Metro stations open for an extra hour on Sunday night after severe weather delayed her concert. Heavy rain started about an hour before showtime, and fans at FedEx Field were told to shelter in place for their safety. Fan videos show people standing in hallways and ramps to escape the downpour.

The good news they show was able to go on and thanks to the tour footing the bill to keep the stations open, fans still had their ride home. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement. “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”