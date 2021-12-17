Beyoncé Joins TikTok

      Weather Alert

Dec 17, 2021 @ 7:15am
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

​​The Beyhive swarmed on Thursday (December 16) as the Queen B made her presence known on TikTok.  Beyoncé’s clothing line, Ivy Park, also debuted on the social media platform and shared content from the Ivy Park X Adidas collections, “HALLS of IVY” and “PELOTON.”

@weareivyparkWELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY Join now at adidas.com/ivypark. Link in bio.#adidasxIVYPARK ##HAL#LSOFIVY

♬ original sound – Ivy Park

Beyoncé has yet to post anything on her TikTok, but her followers are growing. Many Beyhivers think she’ll only post Ivy Park content while others are ready for her dance moves to be broken down.

Beyoncé joining TikTok can only mean that her new era is gonna be TikTok friendly. We’re getting choreo and mainstream! Y’all not ready… She’s coming,” one fan commented.

Are you following Beyoncé on TikTok? What type of content do you think she will post?

