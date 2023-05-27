Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner During Her Show
Beyoncé honors Tina Turner
During her Paris show, Beyoncé paused her Renaissance tour to honor Tina Turner. She said, “I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner. If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner.”
“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I want you guys to scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance.”
Beyoncé on Tina Turner in Paris. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/7mhikREwxC
— RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 27, 2023
She added, “I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”
Beyoncé was once quoted saying years ago, “Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life — that’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner.”
Plus, her husband Jay-Z and Megan thee Stallion were spotted in the audience!
Megan Thee Stallion at Beyoncé’s #RenaissanceWorldTour in Paris. pic.twitter.com/wmVtdBmAwg
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2023