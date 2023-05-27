Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner During Her Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé honors Tina Turner

During her Paris show, Beyoncé paused her Renaissance tour to honor Tina Turner. She said, “I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner. If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner.”

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I want you guys to scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance.” Beyoncé on Tina Turner in Paris. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/7mhikREwxC — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 27, 2023

She added, “I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.”

Beyoncé was once quoted saying years ago, “Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life — that’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner.”

Plus, her husband Jay-Z and Megan thee Stallion were spotted in the audience!