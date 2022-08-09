Beyonce Has Seventh Number One Album With “Renaissance”

Beyonce’s new album Renaissance debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, just like all six of her previous solo records. Renaissance finds itself on top thanks to 332,000 equivalent album units earned, which is the second-biggest week of the year, beaten only by the 521,500 units Harry Styles’ Harry’s House had during its debut week in May. It’s therefore also the biggest week for an album by a woman this year.
Renaissance is also the first 2022 album by a woman to top the Billboard 200: The last one was Adele’s 30. And “Break My Soul” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first time Beyonce has had a #1 song on her own since 2008. That said, it’s not without controversy. Bey has already had to edit two songs on the album due to social outcry. She incorporated a portion of Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” in “Energy” without asking permission, and the song “Heated” got her in trouble for a line that included some offensive lyrics. The line has been changed from “sp***in’ on that ass” to “blastin’ on that ass”.