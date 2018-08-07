Beyonce Gets Real About The Birth Of Her Twins…And Accepting Her Fuller Figure

Beyonce gets honest in Vogue’s September issue, talking about the birth of her twins being a scary situation.

Rather than being interviewed, she decided to write an essay. She revealed that she was 218 pounds when she gave birth to twins, Rumi and Sir. She said, “I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month,” and many weeks in the NICU followed their birth by emergency c-section. Beyonce also talked about what the surgery meant for her and how she embraced her “fuller” body.

