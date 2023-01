Beyonce` performed 19 songs in a one-hour show…her first in 4 years. What got her back on a stage? It was the grand opening of a super luxury resort hotel in Dubai…and they paid her a reported $24 million. It was the Atlantis Royal Grand Reveal Weekend and it looked UHMAZING.

Daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage for “Brown Eyed Girl”, and many celebs and influencers were at the invite-only show.