Beyonce Drops Surprise “Homecoming” Album

Queen Bey has done it again and the Beyhive is in celebration mode. Beyonce has dropped a surprise album and it’s called, “Homecoming.”
Queen Bey is back 👑
Listen to @Beyonce’s new HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM right now https://t.co/WW6JIta2DV#HOMECOMING pic.twitter.com/ADNgv3nQHE
— Spotify (@Spotify) April 17, 2019
The album features 40 live performances of her biggest hits and coincides with her “Homecoming” documentary that also made its debut on Netflix.
The rumor was that an album called “B7” would drop on April 18, but now the Queen has shut down that rumor with the release of “Homecoming.”
Beyoncé after dropping an album and a Netflix documentary on the same day #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/AjmYzU7aGj
— Three Steaks Pam (@ixxconic) April 17, 2019
If you were asleep, Beyoncé dropped an incredible documentary, a new album and the full unredacted Mueller report in the middle of the night
— Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 17, 2019