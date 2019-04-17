Beyonce Drops Surprise “Homecoming” Album

Queen Bey has done it again and the Beyhive is in celebration mode. Beyonce has dropped a surprise album and it’s called, “Homecoming.”

The album features 40 live performances of her biggest hits and coincides with her “Homecoming” documentary that also made its debut on Netflix.

The rumor was that an album called “B7” would drop on April 18, but now the Queen has shut down that rumor with the release of “Homecoming.”

 

