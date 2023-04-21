Beyoncé Donating $2 Million From Renaissance Tour To Students

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé has announced her plans to donate millions of dollars of tour proceeds to students and entrepreneurs through her BeyGOOD Foundation. According to The Hill, Queen Bey will dole out $100,000 to 10 colleges and universities during the ‘Renaissance’ tour, which kicks off in May.

The tour will also propel the foundation’s Black Parade Route, a program “to celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide” with $1 million.

“The goal is to celebrate small business owners with relief grant opportunities and valued business support services offered by global partners to aid in business sustainability,” the BeyGOOD website reads.