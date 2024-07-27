Beyoncé Cheers On Team USA In Remix Video

Source: YouTube

Beyoncé Remixes Video For ‘Ya Ya’: ‘The Very Best Of Who We Are’

Beyoncé loves Team USA and it showed during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games when Queen Bey introduced the United States athletes.

Bey featured Team USA in a remix of her song, “Ya Ya,” to inspire Americans to “put those hands together” for the Olympics.

“Get a look at America, y’all,” Beyoncé remarked in the video. “These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us, the people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation…”

“All rooting together for them,” she said of Team USA’s athletes. Beyoncé then named her featured American athletes: Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Simone Biles.

What did you think of the opening ceremony of the Olympics?