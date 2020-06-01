Beyonce, Chance the Rapper, Oprah, Dwayne Johnson, and More Speak Out

A ton of celebrities are commenting on this latest period of racial unrest, and the highlights include: The Rock calling racism a disease, Chance the Rapper saying “damaging property is not violent,” and Beyoncé saying, quote, “We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain.”
View this post on Instagram
If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT
If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT
#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/yPp5aQIdHG
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 29, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/yPp5aQIdHG
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 29, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 31, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT
A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 31, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT
If you hold a pen at a publication, this is the time be carefully intent with your words. Do not demonize the people that are being beat and battered in the streets. Damaging property is not violent. But the actions of the state have been. It must be documented justly.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 30, 2020
If you hold a pen at a publication, this is the time be carefully intent with your words. Do not demonize the people that are being beat and battered in the streets. Damaging property is not violent. But the actions of the state have been. It must be documented justly.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 30, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck – cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 28, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT
Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck – cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
A post shared by therock (@therock) on May 28, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT