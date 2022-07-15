      Weather Alert

Beyonce` And Victoria Beckham Are Now On TikTok

Jul 15, 2022 @ 7:33am

Beyoncé brought over her entire catalog, from her most recent single “Break My Soul” to classics like “Halo” and “Single Ladies,” to TikTok on Thursday. She addressed all the love she’s gotten for “Break My Soul” in her very first post, showing some of the many videos fans have made to her club jam. “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!”  An hour later, Beyoncé already racked up 3.3 million followers.

 

@beyonce Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL ♬ BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Victoria Beckham also introduced her newly-launched TikTok account on Thursday with a video that channeled her Spice Girls persona.

 

@victoriabeckham #StitchPosh ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

Beckham uploaded two additional videos including a behind-the-scenes look at her Vogue Australia cover photoshoot.

