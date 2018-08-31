Beyonce And Jay-Z Are Making It Rain Scholarship Money On Their Tour

Beyonce and Jay-Z gave away a $100,000 scholarship during their concert in Orlando Wednesday.

DJ Khaled made the announcement as the student, Keshawn Morgan, was in the audience and his reaction is PRICELESS.

They are doing this at each of the 11 cities where their tour stops. Recipients are chosen by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

 

