      Weather Alert

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Send Reese Witherspoon A Case Of Champagne

Jan 10, 2020 @ 3:19pm
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 14: Executive producer/actress Reese Witherspoon of the series 'Big Little Lies' speaks onstage during the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

One of the viral moments from this week’s Golden Globes was Beyoncé and Jay-Z showing up to the ceremony with their Ace of Spades bottle of champagne.


Reese Witherspoon asked the couple for some of the bubbly when the table ran out of water.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hide your champagne, y’all! 😂🥂

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on


When Witherspoon returned home, she found a surprise waiting for her.

Witherspoon posted the video on her Instagram Stories saying, “I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne.” She continued to read the attached note: “It says, ‘More water from Jay & Bey.'”

TAGS
ace of spades Beyonce Golden Globes Jay Z Reese Witherspoon water
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE