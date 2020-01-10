Beyoncé and Jay-Z Send Reese Witherspoon A Case Of Champagne
One of the viral moments from this week’s Golden Globes was Beyoncé and Jay-Z showing up to the ceremony with their Ace of Spades bottle of champagne.
Reese Witherspoon asked the couple for some of the bubbly when the table ran out of water.
When Witherspoon returned home, she found a surprise waiting for her.
Witherspoon posted the video on her Instagram Stories saying, “I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne.” She continued to read the attached note: “It says, ‘More water from Jay & Bey.'”