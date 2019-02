Beyoncé and Jay-Z want you to go on a vegan plan so bad, they created a contest called Greenprint Project that gives you a chance to win a lifetime of free concert tickets.

Now you don’t have to go all in…they just want you to at least commit to a partially-vegan meal plan in your daily life. Maybe do “meatless Mondays” or promise to eat “two plant-based meals a day” and that would qualify you for the competition.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CONTEST PAGE