Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Beyoncé and JAY-Z just celebrated 15 years of marriage!

That’s like 100 years in the “Celebrity-verse!” Their anniversary was on Tuesday (April 4). The king and queen of hip-hop got married on April 4, 2008.

Four is a magic number for the couple who married in front of 40 guests at JAY-Z’s 13,500 square-foot New York penthouse. In her 2017 “Die with You” video, Queen B showed fans her wedding and marriage to JAY-Z while guests threw rose petals at them.

