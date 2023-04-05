Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage
April 5, 2023 9:34AM EDT
Beyoncé and JAY-Z just celebrated 15 years of marriage!
That’s like 100 years in the “Celebrity-verse!” Their anniversary was on Tuesday (April 4). The king and queen of hip-hop got married on April 4, 2008.
Four is a magic number for the couple who married in front of 40 guests at JAY-Z’s 13,500 square-foot New York penthouse. In her 2017 “Die with You” video, Queen B showed fans her wedding and marriage to JAY-Z while guests threw rose petals at them.
Congratulations!
More about: