Beyoncé And Jay-Z Break The Record For Most Expensive Home Bought In Cali
May 19, 2023 1:39PM EDT
TMZ reports that Beyoncé And Jay-Z just broke the record for most expensive home bought in the state of California. The previous record was $177M for a home, but they just spent $200M for a 30,000-square-foot place in Malibu.
The original ask was $295M, so they got some amazing deal if you can see it that way.
Apparently this is only the second most expensive home purchase in the whole country. A New York City apartment once went for $238M.
Anybody else nauseous after seeing those numbers???
More about: