Beyoncé And Jay-Z Break The Record For Most Expensive Home Bought In Cali

May 19, 2023 1:39PM EDT
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

TMZ reports that Beyoncé And Jay-Z just broke the record for most expensive home bought in the state of California. The previous record was $177M for a home, but they just spent $200M for a 30,000-square-foot place in Malibu.

The original ask was $295M, so they got some amazing deal if you can see it that way.

Apparently this is only the second most expensive home purchase in the whole country. A New York City apartment once went for $238M.

Anybody else nauseous after seeing those numbers???

