Beyonce and Her Mom Launch “I Did My Part” To Help Underserved with Covid-19

Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

May 15, 2020 @ 7:50am

Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson are trying to help accelerate coronavirus testing in underserved communities, where a lot of minorities live.  And they’re challenging other celebrities to do the same.

The campaign is called #IDidMyPart, and they started it in Houston.  But other celebrities are joining in . . . Tyler Perry says he’ll help implement the initiative in Atlanta, Octavia Spencer aims to set up sites across Mississippi, and Cookie and Magic Johnson will lead the charge in Detroit.

