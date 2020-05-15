Beyonce and Her Mom Launch “I Did My Part” To Help Underserved with Covid-19
Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson are trying to help accelerate coronavirus testing in underserved communities, where a lot of minorities live. And they’re challenging other celebrities to do the same.
The campaign is called #IDidMyPart, and they started it in Houston. But other celebrities are joining in . . . Tyler Perry says he’ll help implement the initiative in Atlanta, Octavia Spencer aims to set up sites across Mississippi, and Cookie and Magic Johnson will lead the charge in Detroit.