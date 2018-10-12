Beyonce Accused of Using Black Magic Against Former Drummer

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Beyonce performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Beyonce is the target of some very outlandish claims from her former drummer. The claim is that Beyonce was using black magic against her!

Kimberly Thompson is Beyonce’s former drummer. She recently failed in an attempt to get a restraining order against Bey. She claims that Beyonce has been using magic against her. The claims don’t stop at just the magic either. She goes on to accuse her of murdering her kitten, tapping her phone, manipulating her finances and even MORE!

Kimberly had a court date earlier this week to explain the allegations to a judge and get the restraining order. She didn’t show up, so the judge has dismissed the whole thing.

Not surprisingly, Beyonce has not commented on these allegations. Nor do we expect her to.